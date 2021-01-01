‘You know my love for East Africa’ – Migne says over Yanga SC role

The 46-year-old states he will not look down upon a chance to handle the Jangwani giants because of his love for the region

Sebastien Migne has claimed he will not hesitate to take up the vacant coaching role at Mainland Premier League side Yanga SC.

On Monday, reports emerged the Jangwani giants had turned their interest to the former Kenya national team coach as they look to appoint the successor to departed Cedric Kaze, who was fired on March 7.

Initially, French tactician Hubert Velud was seen as the front runner to take charge of the Dar es Salaam club, but the latest reports have indicated the club could have changed their mind and have now set focus on the French tactician.

The 46-year-old tactician has confirmed to Goal there has been some contact from Yanga but nothing had been agreed on yet and went further to explain why he would gladly take up the role.

Asked how his situation to Yanga switch was, Migne told Goal: “Nothing new at the moment, just some contact from other different clubs.”

On whether he is willing to take up the coaching role at Yanga, Migne explained: “Depends on different parameters but why not…you know my love for East Africa.”

Pressed further to reveal the last time Yanga made contact, Migne said: “I guess it is your job to have this kind of information, not mine, just ask Yanga but in the meantime, just wait and see what happens.”

Migne was Harambee Stars coach when they qualified for the 2019 African Cup of Nations, and although the team did not do well in the competition held in Egypt, the coach helped the country make an appearance at the continental podium for the first time since 2004 in Tunisia.

Migne left the Harambee Stars job when they were defeated in an African Nations Championship qualifier by Tanzania in August 2019 at Kasarani.

Article continues below

He was later appointed Equatorial Guinea head coach where he led them in an Afcon qualifier against Tanzania in Group J, but he left the position due to family issues as of a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Apart from Migne, other reports had indicated AFC Leopards coach Patrick Aussems was potentially considered for the job too. Aussems understands the Tanzania Mainland Premier League terrain well having been in charge of Yanga's arch-rivals Simba SC and won the league title with them in the 2018/19 season.

So far, Juma Mwambusi has been appointed as the interim head coach as the club go into the market for yet another new tactician in a season they have been relatively stable and top the table.