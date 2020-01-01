Migne: Overwhelming to handle Harambee Stars for both Afcon and Chan

The 42-year-old has also stated Kenya should invest in youth to stand a better chance of qualifying for continental competitions

Coach Sebastien Migne believes it was a mistake to hand him the task of taking to both the finals and African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifiers.

The Harambee Stars successfully made it to 2019 Afcon in where they finished third in Group C after losing to and and beating .

However, in the 2020 Chan qualifiers, Kenya were knocked out by Taifa Stars after a two-legged affair.

More teams

"I was the only coach for both the Afcon and Chan and in terms of strategy, it was a mistake," Migne told Goal.

"However, my mind was on how to help the country, I was not thinking about me my target was to do what I felt was good for the team and the fans.

"So I had to give my best with the limited resources I had in terms of players.

"Look at other nations, they had another coach for Chan, it is the reality. Afcon is a high-level competition and as a coach, I gave it a lot of energy."

The 42-year-old Frenchman has also pointed out Kenya's lack of depth, which means he didn't have enough players to build a strong Chan squad with - a competition expressly for players who play in their respective domestic leagues.

"We did not have enough reserve team players in Kenya and it was difficult to build something strong enough," Migne added.

"We also had a small team, remember the likes of [Faruk] Shikhalo, [Francis] Kahata, [Allan] Wanga, [Paul] Were, [Yusuf] Mainge, [John] Avire and [Haron] Shakava.

"All of them were not available because the majority had sealed a move away from the Kenyan Premier League ( ) and became ineligible."

The tactician also pointed out how the lack of game-time for young players worked against Kenya's chances of making it to Chan.

"There were no qualifications from our youth to Africa competitions; it would have been the best stepping stone for our Chan campaign," he added.

Article continues below

"You cannot expect to qualify after a few training sessions; it is a long process."

The 2020 Chan competition was to be held in from April 4-25 but was postponed owing to the coronavirus outbreak.

No tentative date has been set by the Confederation of African Football (Caf).