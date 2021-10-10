Migne: Marumo Gallants fire coach despite promising results against Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates

Marumo Gallants have announced that they have released head coach Sebastien Migne with immediate effect.

Bahlabane Ba Ntwa have endured a poor start to their debut campaign in the PSL as they are winless which sees them placed 15th on the league standings.

However, they have recorded a few promising results against local football heavyweights Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates as they held the two Soweto giants to 0-0 draws.

Migne also guided Gallants to the second round of this season's Caf Confederation Cup after he masterminded a 4-2 aggregate win over Equatorial Guinea's Futuro Kings in the preliminary round last month.

The Limpopo-based club has now revealed that the French tactician has been relieved of his duties after an incident of insubordination towards the club's technical director Harris Choeu ahead of their clash with Golden Arrows, which Gallants lost 3-1 in a PSL clash on October 3.

"Following a disciplinary hearing last Thursday, 7th October 2021, Marumo Gallants FC dismissed Sebastien Minge, head coach on Sunday," a club statement read.

"Minge pleaded guilty for insubordination and using abusive language towards Technical Director, Harris Choeu. The incident happened in public, and in the presence of players and the technical team at OR Tambo International airport on a trip to Durban last weekend to play against Golden Arrows.

"Minge started working for The Gallants on 1 July 2021. “As a coach his duty is to instil discipline to the team. The club followed correct disciplinary procedure and the decision to release him was made.

"'It is unfortunate that Sebastien had to be dismissed especially at a crucial time when we are pushing to remain in the league and advance in Caf. As management, we cannot go against what the DC has decided but to wish Sebastien well in his future endeavours”, says Chairman Abram Sello.

"Marumo Gallants FC will be facing AS Vita from the DRC this coming Friday, the 15 October 2021 in Polokwane in the second round of Caf. Despite the current developments, the Friday match will go ahead, and the club is working hard to ensure that all Caf requirements are met including having a qualified coach.

"The club maintains that there is no crisis and training continues as scheduled and the technical team and players are looking forward to the next games."