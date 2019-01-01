Migne: Harambee Stars will not be tourists at the Afcon

The French coach remains confident that Kenya will leave a mark at the Afcon tournament set to kick off on June 21 in Egypt

Sebastien Migne has insisted that playing under pressure will help Harambee Stars do well at the (Afcon) finals.

will be returning to the continental competition after a 15-year absence and have been drawn in Group C alongside , and .

The French coach has confidence that Kenya will make an impact and will be among the top 16 teams.

“We are not going to as tourists. Against Algeria in our first match, we will try and give them a hard time and get a good result,” Migne told Standard Newspapers in .

“Football is always about pressure. When you have pressure it means you can compete at the highest level. It is an honour to be here.

Article continues below

“But we need to be humble also in our expectations and the fans have to learn to support the team in good and bad moments.

“The players have already written one part of the story by qualifying for the Afcon finals. They will show good value, spirit and are ready to die for the team.”

Harambee Stars, who are set to leave for from France on Tuesday, played two friendly matches. They beat Madagascar 1-0 before a late howler by keeper Patrick Matasi handed the Democratic Republic of Congo a 1-1 draw in Madrid, .