Migne: Frenchman threatens to report FKF to Fifa if dues are not settled

The 47-year-old states he has waited long enough for his money and it seems the Federation is taking him for granted

Former Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne has threatened to report Football Federation (FKF) to Fifa if he is not paid his dues sooner.

The Frenchman was appointed Harambee Stars coach in May 2018, taking over from Stanley Okumbi who was serving on an interim basis. The Kenyan had replaced Belgian Paul Put who fell out with the Federation on several issues and opted to throw in the towel.

Migne managed to help the East Africa nation finish second behind in Group F, making a return to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) for the first time in 15 years. The 47-year-old was fired in August the same year after falling against in the Chan qualifiers but his dues have not been settled.

"I have been patient enough, good and friendly as well to FKF but they are taking it for granted," Migne told Goal on Tuesday from .

"We had an agreement in place, but several months down the line they have not honoured it and have not been honest with me. It seems that is their habit now considering Adel Amrouche and Bobby Williamson were not paid as well.

"They have until this summer, if they do not pay me I will go to Fifa, it is the only logical thing to do to get justice."

The tactician insists he is not reporting Kenya with happiness but he has been left with no other option.

"I love Kenya, even my family is currently based in the country. I have a house there because of the love I have developed, but sometimes some decisions have to be made," Migne added.

"It is not my wish, but they still have time to pay me."

Scot Bobby Williamson sued the Federation for wrongful dismissal and in late 2019, the Labour Court in Kenya ordered the latter to compensate him with sh55 million.

Algerian Amrouche was also dismissed illegally and took his case to Fifa where the Federation was ordered to compensate him with sh109 million.

After the country failed to do so, Fifa set May 18 as the date they will give their verdict, but it has not yet happened. It is expected Kenya will be locked out of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

FKF's Nick Mwendwa could not answer our calls nor messages regarding the issue.