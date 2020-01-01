Migne: Frenchman states Wanga's omission from Kenya's Afcon team was tactical

The tactician was bashed for failing to include the veteran forward in Harambee Stars squad

French tactician Sebastien Migne has stated the decision to exclude Allan Wanga from 2019 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) squad was purely tactical.

Wanga had scored 17 goals in the just-completed Kenyan Premier League ( ) and his experience was vital for the national team. However, the Frenchman dropped the Kakamega man citing lack of form as the reason for his dismissal.

About 10 months later, the 47-year-old has explained the veteran attacker could not fit on his system.

"Wanga's elimination from the team was based on tactical approach," Migne told Goal.

"The 4-2-3-1 system could not fit him, he struggled with age to fit into it as compared to other players. So I had to make a decision which will benefit the team in , and that was to drop him."

Migne has also insisted he was more concerned of Kenya's future and not just the biennial competition.

"I also looked at the future of the team, Wanga's age meant he could not be used for long in the national team while the likes of John Avire could be an asset," he added.

"So I decided to include [Avire] for him to get experience in the team and I am happy he performed well when he was given a chance."

The tactician insists he managed to realize his target of taking the team to Afcon, something he says seemed unrealistic after Kenya's 2-1 loss to Sierra Leone in their opening qualifying game.

"Before I arrived in the country, many fans had lost hope of making it to Afcon after their loss in West Africa.

"My objective was to help Kenya take part in the 2019 or 2021 Afcon and I am happy to have achieved it."

Kenya went on to be placed in Group C with , and . They fell 2-0 and 3-0 respectively against the Desert Foxes and the Teranga Lions.

The only win for Harambee Stars came against neighbours Tanzania where they came from 2-0 down to emerge 3-2 victors.

However, Migne was shown the door after failing to steer the country past Tanzania in the 2020 Chan competition which was to be hosted in .