Migne did not want me to join Yanga SC - Kenya star Shikhalo reveals

The custodian has stated the Frenchman wanted him to stay at Bandari to be eligible to play in Chan qualifiers

goalkeeper Farouk Shikhalo has revealed former Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne did not support his move from to Yanga SC.

The custodian joined Wananchi on July 2019 after helping the Dockers to a second-place finish in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) and managed to make it to Afcon 2019 in with the national team. The 27-time Mainland League champions followed the custodian to and convinced him to sign for them.

"Kamugisha [Frank] wanted us to complete the deal before leaving Egypt, and I had to sign," Shikhalo told Mwanaspoti.

"I remember coach Migne did not want me to sign for Yanga, he wanted me to continue playing at Bandari to be eligible to play in the Chan qualifier which, coincidentally, was against Tanzania. But Yanga were determined to get my services and despite the tough security measures, they managed."

The lanky custodian has also revealed there were other teams that were keen on getting his services.

"Zesco United from Zambia were targeting me as well; there was another team from Botswana as well. And remember, Bandari were also keen on retaining me," Shikhalo added.

"I also wanted to win the best keeper award in the KPL for the second time in a row which made it harder for me to make a decision of joining Yanga."

Yanga are currently third in Tanzania's top-tier.