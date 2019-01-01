Mieno: Why I ended my contract with St. George to rejoin Tusker

The lanky midfielder reveals to Goal why he opted to end his stay with the Ethiopian giants and return to Kenya

FC midfielder Humphrey Mieno has revealed the reason why he left St. George after a very short stint.

The lanky player, who has also played for and in the Kenyan Premier League ( ), has explained to Goal he had a disagreement with the Ethiopian club in regards to the contract hence the decision to end his stay and return to .

“In Ethiopia, I had a disagreement with the club [St. George] on personal terms and security was also an issue that made me come back home,” Mieno told Goal on Sunday.

On returning home, Mieno decided to sign for Tusker, a club he has now helped to move second on the 17-team team league table after collecting 24 points, one less than leaders Gor Mahia.

Mieno was on the scoresheet as the Brewers beat FC 1-0 on Sunday and he says the win will motivate them to do even better in the coming matches.

“It was a very good win for us because our target is to finish as close as possible with the leading teams at the halfway stage,” Mieno continued.

“If we manage this, then we will not lose focus as we will remain in the race to reclaim the title.”

On the state of the pitch at Ruaraka Grounds, Mieno said: “It’s very disappointing my shoes are this muddy and dirty. I pray for the Kenyan government to help renovate the stadium. As players, we can't showcase our talents because our passes and moves don't work.”

Tusker will next face struggling hoping to put more pressure on Gor Mahia.