Mieno reveals strategy against AFC Leopards, Matano unfazed ahead of Thika duel

The league leaders will be up against the local heavyweights who picked up wins in the last two encounters between them

Tusker midfielder Humphrey Mieno has revealed how he believes they can overcome AFC Leopards during Friday's Football Kenya Federation Premier League encounter.



The Brewers will be hosted at Thika Stadium after they shared the points from the last Premier League encounter against closest rivals KCB.

Mieno started from the bench against the Bankers and during his time on the pitch, Tusker looked re-energised, which led to the midfielder scoring one of their goals in the 2-2 draw.

What has been said

"The lads are psyched up and focused ahead of the game to go and get the three points that we need. In the last match, we were the better team but lost because we couldn't convert our chances. If we improve in our finishing and make use of the chances we get I believe we will walk away with the three points," Mieno told the club's portal.

"I think it is not about me but about the team. We are getting the right focus and our only aim this season is to win the league and as a team, we are ready and doing as the coach plans. If we get our thoughts and actions in the same direction, then it is going to be easy for us."



On his part, head coach Robert Matano is not concerned by the results of the two previous games against Ingwe. In the first round, Tusker lost by a 2-1 margin before they were defeated 1-0 during the Shield Cup semi-final.



"Those results are in the past and will not affect us. It is history and we are only thinking about the match on Friday. We want to go out and do our best to ensure we get the three points," Matano said.

Matano will draft his line-up without two key individuals - Boniface Muchiri and Henry Meja - who are on international duty at the Cecafa Cup. They will represent Kenya in the July 18-31 regional tournament in Bahir Dar in Ethiopia.

Meanwhile, captain Hashim Sempala is suspended after receiving five yellow cards, while Luke Namanda and Kelvin Okoth are out injured.



"We will miss them, but there are people who will stand in and this is now their chance to show why they play for Tusker. They will have to prove their worth. The spirit is high and everyone is ready to play," the coach added.

The encounter will kick off at 15:15 EAT.

