Mieno: Al Ittihad snap up experienced Tusker midfielder

The veteran midfielder will not be part of the Brewers for the remainder of the KPL season

FC midfielder Humphrey Mieno has joined Oman outfit Al Ittihad on a three-month loan.

The 30-year old rejoined the Brewers in August 2019 after a short stint with Ethiopia top tier side St. George SC. The 11-time league champions have confirmed the exit of the towering midfielder through their official Twitter account.

"Humphrey Mieno has today joined Al Ittihad on loan for the duration of the 3 months," the club tweeted on Tuesday.

The midfielder will spend the rest of the 2019/20 campaign on loan in Oman.

"The midfielder will spend the rest of the 2019/20 campaign on loan in Oman. Mieno returned to Tusker in 2019 from St. George, Ethiopia and has been a member of the squad which won 2016 double."

All Ittihad ply trade in the second tier of Oman and Mieno will aim at helping the team fight for promotion to the first division.

Mieno has also played for AFC , and in the Kenyan Premier League ( ). His move will be a blow to the Brewers who are fighting to win the league title this season.