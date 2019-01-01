Middlesbrough part ways with Pulis after missing out on Championship play-offs

The Welshman failed to lead Boro into the top six and a chance at promotion and has departed the club as a result

have parted company with boss Tony Pulis following their failure to win promotion to the Premier League.

Boro finished seventh in the Championship, missing out on a place in the play-offs by one point.

Pulis, who replaced Garry Monk midway through the 2017-18 campaign, was due to be out of contract next month and the club will not be extending his deal.

The 61-year-old was regularly criticised by supporters for his style of play, with Middlesbrough scoring just 49 goals in 46 league matches in 2018-19, but chairman Steve Gibson has thanked the departing manager for stabilising the club.

"Over the past 18 months Tony has been proactive, not only in the ambition to win football matches and promotion to the Premier League, but also in addressing our financial position in order to comply and respect the Championship Fair Play criteria," Gibson told Boro's official website.

"He has ensured that the club is stable and strong for the future. He leaves us in excellent condition."

“I’d like to thank Tony for his hard work and commitment over the past 18 months. He has been a joy to work with and a complete gentleman.”

Pulis had previously made a name for himself as a manager adept at achieving Premier League survival, having done so with , and for moving to the north east.

The 61-year-old began his managerial career with Bournemouth in 1992 and went on to take charge of Gillingham, and Portsmouth before an initial stint with Stoke in 2002.

Boro were relegated from the Premier League in 2017 in their first season back in the top-flight, and Pulis’ efforts to get them back to the big time fell just short this season.

“Tony’s backing of our Academy has seen many youngsters make their first team debuts,” added Gibson.

“I am sure that Dael Fry, Lewis Wing, Marcus Tavernier, and Nathan Wood will be grateful for the faith he has shown in them.

“I’m sorry to see Tony leave but our friendship and my gratitude will remain. Tony and his family will always be welcome at Middlesbrough Football Club.”