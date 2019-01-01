Mickey Weche: AFC Leopards will not crown Gor Mahia at Mashemeji Derby

AFC Leopards are still waiting for a victory against Gor Mahia, for the first time since March 2016

AFC legend Mickey Weche has called on the club’s supporters to turn up at Kasarani Stadium on Sunday for the Mashemeji Derby.

Ingwe will be looking to end a poor run against K’Ogalo in the last three years.

“As a former player who was at AFC Leopards for long, I urge the fans to come out in huge numbers and support the team. I am sure the team will want that backup from fans during the derby and I am also hopeful that we will manage a win in order to avoid crowning ,” Weche told a local TV station.

AFC Leopards were stuck at the bottom of the table for most of the first half of the season.

“It is a pity that AFC Leopards is struggling, the officials should look at that issue deeply but a derby remains a derby and no one knows who will win. AFC Leopards can be struggling now but they can rise to the occasion,” Weche added.

“They have come out of the relegation zone but the position they are in now is actually not a comfortable one. For Gor Mahia I give them a pat on the back for taking the league again."

In February the club formed a ‘Rescue Team’ that was charged with helping stabilize the club in terms of their performance on and off the pitch.

“The ‘Rescue Team’ that is headed by doctor Dan Shikanda is doing a good job since then. The problem with AFC Leopards before was monetary because players were not given their allowances and salaries came a bit late. Under Shikanda, they have done well and we are supporting them from behind."

He also spoke about how the upcoming club elections will hopefully improve the team.

“AFC Leopards is not a team that should be down the table, it should be up challenging Gor Mahia. After the June elections, which I hope would be conducted well so that we can get officials who will help take Leopards where we feel they should be in the ,” the former Kenyan international concluded.