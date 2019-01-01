Michael Olunga's absence a good chance for Masoud Juma to prove his worth - Sebastien Migne

The Japanese-based striker pulled a hamstring injury while playing for Kashiwa Reysol and has since been replaced

The absence of striker Michael Olunga from the Harambee Stars squad is a chance for Masoud Juma to prove his worth, says coach Sebastien Migne.

Olunga has been ruled out of the squad set to face off with in the final Group F match of the Afcon qualifiers on March 23 away in Accra.

But Migne, who will be using the match to select his final squad for the Afcon finals to be held in , termed the absence of Olunga as a 'difficult' moment but remained upbeat that other players will grab the chance to showcase what they have to offer.

“Of course it will be difficult, but don’t forget that we beat Ghana without Wanyama (Victor) and Mandela (Brian), for example.

“We know it will be difficult, but we will see and find a solution. It would be another opportunity to find another player to show his quality. It was difficult to have Masoud (Juma) in the team, but maybe it will be an opportunity for him to show me his quality before Afcon and maybe to have other options."

Harambee Stars, who are top of the group with seven points, are set to resume training next week ahead of the trip to Ghana.