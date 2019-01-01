Michael Olunga on target as Kashiwa Reysol beat Niigata
Michael Olunga.
Harambee Stars striker Michael Olunga was on target as Kashiwa Reysol beat Niigata 1-0 in the Japanese League Division 2 on Saturday.
Olunga scored the lone goal in the 73rd minute, his third in two games, having also hit a brace in a 2-1 victory over Tokyo FC in the Japanese Cup on Wednesday.
The former Gor Mahia striker has found the form at a time when Harambee Stars are preparing to face Ghana in the Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier on March 23.
Kenya has already booked a place into the 2019 Afcon finals set for June in Egypt. Olunga is among the 24-man squad called by Coach Sebastien Migne for the Black Stars assignment.