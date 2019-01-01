Michael Olunga on target as Kashiwa Reysol beat Niigata

The goal was Olunga's third in two games this season

Harambee Stars striker Michael Olunga was on target as Kashiwa Reysol beat Niigata 1-0 in the Japanese League Division 2 on Saturday.

Olunga scored the lone goal in the 73rd minute, his third in two games, having also hit a brace in a 2-1 victory over Tokyo FC in the Japanese Cup on Wednesday.

The former striker has found the form at a time when Harambee Stars are preparing to face in the Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier on March 23.

has already booked a place into the 2019 Afcon finals set for June in . Olunga is among the 24-man squad called by Coach Sebastien Migne for the Black Stars assignment.