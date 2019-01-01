Michael Olunga: Harambee Stars will perform better at the Afcon

Olunga is the key striker for a Kenyan team that features for the sixth time in the continent's premier competition

Harambee Stars striker Michael Olunga is confident that the team can perform well at the (Afcon) in .

Olunga was on target as drew 1-1 against the Democratic Republic of Congo in an international friendly match in Madrid.

"Football is a game of chances and in some, you score and in others, you don't. We have to look at the positives (from the DR Congo friendly) and the positive part of it is that we scored a goal. We have to pick from there and hope that it will be better and I am very sure that it will be better indeed," Olunga told the Football Kenya Federation.

Olunga was impressed with Harambee Stars performance against the .

"The game was very good and we played tactically well and don't forget that DR Congo is a very good side. But football is a game of results at the end of the day and it is a draw that we have to take and build from there. It is our last duty before the Afcon and everyone is ready like you have seen and I hope we can give a good shot next week," he added.

In , Kenya will play , and in Group C at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo.