Michael Olunga: Harambee Stars striker scores again as Kashiwa Reysol win

The Kenyan striker scored his goal in the second half in Matchday 28 in Japan's second-tier

international Michael Olunga was on the scoresheet yet again as Kashiwa Reysol defeated V-Varen Nagasaki 2-1 at Transcosmos Stadium on Saturday.

Olunga scored Reysol's second goal in the 75th minute after Matheus Savio had opened the scoring in the eighth minute for the away side. V-Varen Nagasaki's solitary goal was struck by Hiroto Goya five minutes after the resumption of the second half.

The goal is Olunga's 12th of the season as he is also the club’s top scorer. The former Thika United, and striker struck his first hat-trick on August 10 against Renofa Yamaguchi when Kashiwa Reysol registered a 4-1 win.

Saturday’s 2-1 victory has helped Olunga and his Division Two side cement top spot as they chase promotion. Kashiwa Reysol have amassed 58 points from 28 matches and are enjoying a seven-point cushion at the top.

Second-placed Kyoto Sanga were defeated 3-0 by Mito Hollyhock in their respective league match which was also played on Saturday.