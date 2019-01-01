Michael Olunga: Harambee Stars striker named J2 League August Player of the Month

The striker has been rewarded after having a fine outing last month where he also grabbed his first-ever hat-trick in Japan

Kenyan international Michael Olunga has been named August Player of the month in the Japanese Division Two League.

Olunga managed to earn himself his first-ever hat-trick in when Kashiwa Reysol beat Renofa Yamaguchi on August 10 and was also voted the man of the match for his feat then.

On August 17, the former Thika United, and striker scored the second goal as Kashiwa Reysol managed a 2-1 win over V-Varen Nagasaki.

He also grabbed a brace against Gifu when Kashiwa Reysol won 4-0 on August 25 but failed to find the back of the net in the match against in the last match of August despite playing for 90 minutes.

“I am happy to be elected August Player of the Month. I would like to thank God Almighty for His blessings. Without you, it wouldn't be possible,” Olunga posted on his Facebook page after winning the award.

“My teammates, my supporters and everyone who believes in me, I am truly thankful. All I can do is to continue working hard and pray for better tidings in the future.”

Article continues below

The former FC forward was not involved in the September 7 tie when Kashiwa Reysol fell to a 4-3 loss to Montedio Yamagata.

Olunga was with the national team Harambee Stars preparing for an international friendly against then but could be involved when his club faces Ventforet Kofu on Saturday.