Michael Olunga: Harambee Stars striker joins Victor Wanyama in suing oil firm over image use

The striker alleges the company infringed on his image rights during Afcon

Harambee Stars striker Michael Olunga has joined Kenyan captain Victor Wanyama in suing Menengai Oil Refineries for alleged use of their images without consent.

The company had tweeted an image of Wanyama and Olunga in wishing the Harambee Stars good results at the African Cup of Nations in , but now the two stars have gone to court alleging their images were used to advertise the company's products.

The tweet in question had the image of Wanyama at the front and Olunga together with Ovella Ochieng at the background.

"If you believe it, you can do it," Menengai Oil Refineries' tweet read.

Wanyama and Olunga filed the case at Milimani Court in Nairobi on August 7.

"The petitioner is a male adult who is a professional football player in the Japanese Second League, currently signed to Kashiwa Reysol in Chiba, and also a star member of the National Football Team, "The Harambee Stars."," read Olunga's petition which is in possession of Goal.

"That the respondent is a manufacturing company based in Nakuru within the republic of Kenya, specializing in the manufacturing of among other edible oils and bar soaps for domestic and bar industrial use."

Olunga and Wanyama both represented Kenya in the 32nd Afcon finals, where the Harambee Stars were knocked out in the Group Stage.