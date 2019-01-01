Michael Olunga: Harambee Stars striker grabs a brace in Kashiwa Reysol victory

The former Gor Mahia forward scored his goals in the first half as his form continues to shine in Japan's second division

Kenyan international Michael Olunga hit a brace as Kashiwa Reysol emerged victoriously with a 3-0 win against Tokyo Verdy on Saturday.

Olunga scored the first goal in the 32nd minute with an assist from Yusuke Segawa before getting the second goal in the 38th minute to give the hosts a healthy lead at the break.

Cristiano da Silva added the third for Kashiwa Reysol in the 80th minute as the club extended their points tally to 69 after 34 matches.

Olunga has been in fine form for his 's League Two side and has already scored 17 goals this season. He scored his first goal after the September international break against Ventforet Kofu as they drew 1-1 on September 14.

In August, the former Thika United, and striker scored his first hat-trick since joining Kashiwa Reysol and followed it with a brace to eventually win the August Player of the Month Award.

His hat-trick came against Renofa Yamaguchi on August 10th before putting two past Gifu August 25.

Kashiwa Reysol are eleven points clear of second-placed Montedio Yamagata who will be in action on Sunday against Ventforet Kofu.