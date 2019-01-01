Michael Olunga: Harambee Stars striker grabs a brace as Kashiwa Reysol triumph

The Kenyan forward continues to help the Japanese side in their quest to earn promotion to the top-tier

Harambee Stars striker Michael Olunga was on target again as Kashiwa Reysol defeated Gifu 4-0 at Nagaragawa Stadium on Sunday.

Brazilian international Christiano Silva was the first to open the scoring for Kashiwa Reysol in the seventh minute of play before Japanese international Jiro Kamata added the second in the 28th minute.

Olunga had to wait until the 34th minute to score the third goal for the Japanese League Two side. The second goal for the Kenyan forward came in the 59th minute.

He was also on the scoresheet on August 17 during matchday 28 when he scored against V-Varen Nagasaki away from home.

The former , and FC striker earned his first hat-trick in on August 10 against Renofa Yamaguchi.

Article continues below

Kashiwa Reysol continues to cement their position at the summit of Japan's second-tier and the recent win takes them to 61 points with 29 matches played. The club has posted four wins and a loss in their last five matches.

Second-placed Omiya Ardija will be up against Ehime as they try to close the gap with Kashiwa Reysol. Omiya Ardija have 52 points going into matchday 29.