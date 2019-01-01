Michael Olunga: Fans will see the best of Kenya against Mozambique

The lanky striker is adamant the East African nation will shine against their opponents this weekend in an international friendly

Harambee Stars striker Michael Olunga has promised the fans a good game when they take on Mozambique on Sunday in an international friendly match.

are using the match to prepare for their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against in November. The Kashiwa Reysol striker insists the players are ready to give their best against the Os Mambas.

"Sunday's game against Mozambique is going to be massive, and as players, we are ready for it," the lanky striker told Goal on Friday.

"We played well against Cranes last month despite not winning the game. Remember, we had numerous chances, we impressed but only we could not find the winning goal. This Sunday we want to give our best and win the match in front of our fans."

Article continues below

The former striker has promised the fans a good outing at Kasarani Stadium.

"Fans have every reason to attend the match, we want to give our best for them [fans]. We are just requesting our supporters to turn out in large numbers and support us," Olunga concluded.

The game will be played from 16.00 EAT.