Michael Olise: Crystal Palace sign ex-Reading winger

Crystal Palace have announced the signing of Michael Olise from EFL Championship side Reading.

The 19-year-old winger joins the Eagles on a five-year contract which will keep him at Selhurst Park until 2026.

With this, the highly-rated teenager becomes Patrick Vieira’s first signing since his appointment as Palace’s permanent manager.

“The Hammersmith-born teenager moves to south London after a season with Reading that saw him earn seven goals and 12 assists from 46 games,” a statement from the club website read.

“Olise started his youth career with Chelsea, before joining Manchester City and then Reading, where he worked his way through the system and earned a first-team debut in March 2019, aged just 17.

“This achievement – and three further senior appearances – secured Olise Reading’s Scholar of the Season Award for 2018/19.

“He enjoyed more minutes with the Royals in 19/20 and scored his first professional goal in September 2019 against Barnsley.”

Meanwhile, manager Vieira stated that Olise is a player the club had been monitoring for a long time. He also assured that the South London-based team have what it takes to make him a better player.

“We have the tools in our football club to make him a better player, and we’ve known him quite well because he’s a player the football club have been following for a long time,” the Frenchman said.

“I think it is important to refresh the squad, to bring some new faces, to bring young talent here, and this is a really good signing for us.”

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish also talked about what the arrival of Olise means to the Premier League team.

“I’m delighted that Michael has joined us at Crystal Palace,” he said.

“We have been monitoring him extremely closely for an extended period of time, and have been impressed by his consistent performances for Reading at such a young age.

“He clearly has an abundance of talent that I’m sure will excite all of our supporters, and clearly shows our direction of travel for this window.”

On the international scene, the forward has represented France at U18 level – playing for them in the Toulon Tournament.

Even at that, he is eligible to represent Gernot Rohr’s Super Eagles at the senior level.