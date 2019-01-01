Transfers
KPL

Michael Madoya starts as Tusker name team to face Chemelil Sugar

Last updated
Goal Kenya.
Emery Mvuyekure has retained his place between the posts while Timothy Otieno is out

Michael Madoya and Hillary Wandera are back in the Tusker squad set to face Chemelil Sugar in a Kenyan Premier League match on Wednesday.

Emery Mvuyekure has retained his place between the posts while Timothy Otieno is missing from the matchday squad.

Captain Hashim Sempala will lead the defense while Boniface Muchiri will be the link man upfront. Former Nakumatt FC captain  Peter Nzuki will start from the bench alongside Jafery Odeny.

Starting XI: Emery Mvuyekure, Rodgers Aloro, Hillary Wandera, Justine Omary, Marlon Tangauzi, Hashim Sempala, John Kamau, Amini Muzerwa, Boniface Muchiri, Michael Madoya.

Reserves: Peter Nzuki, Jaffary Odeny, Bill Oporia, Sammy Meja, Nashon Alembi.

Close