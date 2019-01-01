Luvutsi leaves Bandari after Chetambe's arrival

Luvutsi leaves the Dockers after helping them finish the season second in the last two seasons

Midfielder Michael Luvutsi has officially left Kenyan Premier League ( ) side .

Luvutsi arrived at Bandari in 2017 but struggled for game time last season and his departure comes just after the Dockers confirmed the capture of midfielder Danson Chetambe from Zoo FC.

"Yes, Luvutsi has left the club after his contract expired. What I cannot confirm is whether he is joining another club and if there are more players expected to leave the club," a close source to the club has told Goal.

Luvutsi's exit from the coastal-based side makes it a third high profile departure from a side that managed to finish the season second behind in the 2018/19 season. Nigerian forward Alex Orotomal and midfielder Ahmed Ahmad have so far left Bandari.

Luvutsi was signed by the then Bandari coach Paul Nkata from relegated side Thika United.

Bandari, who clinched the Sportpesa , will represent in the upcoming 2019/20 Caf Confederation Cup campaign. They will also play in the season's curtain-raiser, the KPL Super Cup on August 18 against Gor Mahia.

Bandari will also participate in the Cecafa Kagame Cup scheduled for July 7 to July 21 in Rwanda.