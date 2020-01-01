Michael Kibwage: Sofapaka sign Harambee Stars defender from KCB

The former AFC Leopards centre-back is the seventh new player Batoto ba Mungu have acquired in the ongoing transfer period

Harambee Stars defender Michael Kibwage has joined Football Federation Premier League side .

The former AFC star has left for the 2009 league champions in a two-year deal. The Kibwage acquisition marks another big business transfer made by head coach John Baraza to strengthen his side that struggled in the 2019/20 season unlike in the previous two seasons.

“We are pleased to announce we have secured the signature of Kenya international [Michael] Kibwage. Kibwage has signed a two-year deal to join us ahead of the 2020/21 season,” Sofapaka said as they announced the arrival of the Kenya U23 captain.

“Welcome Kibwage!”

Kibwage said he is aware of the stiff competition at the club but is ready to fight for regular playtime regardless.

“I am excited to be here, Sofapaka are a big club with ambitions to achieve and I am glad to be part of the project,” the former KCB captain said as he was unveiled on Thursday.

“Commanding an automatic starting place won’t be [an easy] walk but I am ready to give my best for the club.”

The Mukumu Boys High School graduand becomes the club’s seventh signing after Isaac Mitima, Michael Karamor, Michael Bodo, Kevin Omondi, Roy Okal and Paul Kiongera were brought on board.

Sofapaka will open the 2020/21 campaign with a match against Kibwage’s immediate former side KCB on November 22.

The next game for Batoto ba Mungu will be an away tie against Kakamega , who have been quite a formidable side in the recent campaigns especially since when Nicholas Muyoti was appointed in February 2019, on November 29.

Baraza’s side will be up against another ambitious rival Wazito FC on December 5 and that will be their second home tie.

The biggest test for the 2008 National Super League champions will be against on December 9. Sofapaka have always faltered against the Green Army and a dramatic fall was a 2-0 loss in Kisumu where they could have delayed K’Ogalo’s title charge and increased their own chances of lifting a second league trophy in 2019.

The fairly strengthened Sofapaka will tackle on December 13 for the fifth tie of the season.

The club’s president Elly Kalekwa exuded confidence during a recent interview with Goal stating they are now ready to challenge for titles with the current squad.

“This is a team that has a high chance of winning the league title and get a chance to play in the continental competitions. We have the resources we need to be successful and I am confident we will,” Kalekwa said.