‘Like ChatGPT!’ - Rio Ferdinand blasts Manchester United for 'disrespectful' Michael Carrick sacking statement

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Rio Ferdinand has hit out at the Manchester United hierarchy, comparing the club's official announcement of Michael Carrick’s sacking to a cold, AI-generated message. The former Red Devils defender expressed his frustration after the club confirmed the departure of his former team-mate via a brief written statement without any public comments from senior officials.

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Carrick dismissed in swift fashion

Manchester United parted ways with Michael Carrick following a brief morning meeting at the training ground. The former midfielder arrived at Carrington just before 8:00 am and was dismissed shortly after, leaving the premises at 10:18 am.

The club's communications department subsequently released a 142-word press release confirming his departure. Crucially, key decision-makers such as chief executive Omar Berrada and technical director Jason Wilcox offered no public remarks.

The club's top brass, including Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the Glazer family, reportedly finalised the verdict a day earlier in the south of France while Carrick remained in limbo back in England.

Ferdinand slams AI-like statement

Ferdinand quickly took to social media to voice his anger over the impersonal nature of the correspondence. The ex-defender demanded accountability from the Old Trafford boardroom.

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"Man United statement like Chat GPT… I wanna hear a voice!" Ferdinand wrote. "I want to see a face to this…"

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Speaking later on Rio Ferdinand Presents, Ferdinand expanded on his frustrations regarding the overall process. He heavily criticised the behind-the-scenes conduct, suggesting the boardroom leaks lacked basic decency.

"You do everything you can to make this end in the most amicable and respectful and pleasant way possible," Ferdinand said. "I think the way it has been done, it could have been done better. I think the leaks coming out of the club are terrible, they don't reflect well on anybody at all.

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"It adds to the disrespect to the person in charge at the time. It is terrible to play out in the public like this. The minimum you should get is a bit of respect."

United explain difficult decision

Despite a managerial record of 14 wins, six draws, and eight defeats, United ultimately pulled the plug after an underwhelming start to the new campaign. This frustrating run included an early Carabao Cup exit against Brighton.

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The club's complete statement read: "Manchester United can confirm that Michael Carrick has departed his role as men’s first-team head coach.

"Michael rejoined the club in January and guided the team to a third-placed Premier League finish by winning 12 out of the remaining 17 games of the 2025/26 season, accumulating the highest points tally in the league during that period.

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"After a disappointing start to the season, the club has come to the extremely difficult conclusion that a change is necessary in order to achieve our ambitions. Michael is, and always will be, a Manchester United legend. Just as he did as a player, he has conducted himself with the highest standards of dedication and professionalism throughout his time back with the club.

"His leadership and achievements last season will always be fondly remembered. The club intends to appoint a permanent successor as quickly as possible."

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Pochettino waits in the wings

United are moving swiftly to secure a permanent successor to salvage their stuttering season. Mauricio Pochettino has emerged as the clear frontrunner to take the reins at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have reportedly reached a verbal agreement with the former Chelsea and Tottenham manager. Following those positive Wednesday discussions, United have made a formal approach to US Soccer to release Pochettino from his current duties with the United States national team.