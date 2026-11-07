Man Utd cool interest in Eddie Howe as surprise Bundesliga boss emerges as shock candidate to replace Michael Carrick

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Manchester United's managerial search has taken a fresh twist as club chiefs reportedly turn their attention toward the Bundesliga for a potential Michael Carrick successor. While Eddie Howe was once considered a leading candidate for the Old Trafford hot seat, the INEOS-led hierarchy is now thought to be exploring more unconventional options in Germany.

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Howe doubts emerge amid Hoeness links

Carrick remains under intense scrutiny following a dismal start to the domestic campaign. The current United boss survived crisis talks after a heavy 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth, though a timely Champions League comeback against Roma has briefly eased the pressure.

Several high-profile coaches have been touted as potential replacements, including Antonio Conte, Julian Nagelsmann, and former Newcastle boss Eddie Howe. However, according to The Independent, the Old Trafford hierarchy are unconvinced by Howe, shifting their focus toward highly-rated Stuttgart manager Sebastian Hoeness.

United desire permanent solution

The United board are keen to break a familiar cycle at Old Trafford. Should they ultimately dismiss Carrick, football director Jason Wilcox and chief executive Omar Berrada are determined to appoint a permanent manager rather than relying on another interim fix, as per Sky Sports.

Short-term appointments have been a recurring theme in Manchester, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick previously stepping in to bridge gaps. Carrick himself served as a caretaker during the second half of the previous campaign before taking the reins. A move for Hoeness would mirror the club's broader strategy, echoing their move for Ruben Amorim by targeting an ascending coach who has successfully rebuilt a struggling side.

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Hoeness rise and Carrick's fight for survival

Hoeness has seen his managerial reputation skyrocket in Germany over the last few years. Since taking over a relegation-threatened Stuttgart side in 2023, the 44-year-old has orchestrated a remarkable turnaround, delivering Champions League qualifications alongside DFB-Pokal glory.

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While INEOS evaluate their long-term options, Carrick is fighting to salvage his position and believes the recent European victory can act as a catalyst. "It was a fantastic night as a one-off night," Carrick explained following the Roma win. "It was a good night for us all, but nothing has been achieved yet. It's one moment we need to use to move forward."

Carrick also highlighted positive spells against Chelsea as proof of underlying progress. "When you watch the game back, the first half wasn't so bad," he added. "We're showing signs of improvement, no doubt, and we need to take that forward."

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Crucial Villa test awaits

United return to Premier League action on Sunday against Aston Villa in a fixture that could dictate Carrick's fate. A positive result would buy the manager vital time and provide a platform to build on their European momentum. Conversely, another domestic defeat could force the board's hand, potentially accelerating their pursuit of Hoeness to initiate a new era at Old Trafford.