Michael Bodo: Sofapaka FC confirm signing of Kariobangi FC defender

The 2009 league champions have now signed three players in preparation for the new season

Kenyan Premier League side FC have confirmed the arrival of defender Michael Bodo from .

Batoto ba Mungu struggled at the back in the abandoned 2019/20 season, and they are keen on strengthening the weak areas. It is the reason why they have gone for the experienced player who they believe will strengthen their rearguard for the new campaign.

"We are pleased to announce we have secured the signature of defender Michael Bodo from Kariobangi Sharks," the club confirmed on their official portal.

"Bodo, who played a critical role in the promotion of Kariobangi Sharks in 2016 and participated in Caf Confederation Cup tournament in 2018, joins our defensive department in a bid to tighten our back."

The team has also confirmed the defender will be with them for the next three seasons.

"The former Thika United player has inked a three-year deal with the club that will see him with Batoto ba Mungu for the next three seasons.

"Bodo becomes our third signing ahead of the new 2020/21 season. Welcome to Sofapaka family Bodo."

The 2009 league champions had initially signed goalkeeper Kevin Omondi and midfielder Roy Okal.

Omondi, who had a promising outing with relegated in the 2018/19 season, did not settle at his immediate former club Wazito FC.

Omondi was among the players who were signed by Wazito but they did not make much of an impact for a side that was looking for instant dominance in the KPL after winning the National Super League (NSL) title before.

The goalkeeper was among another 12 players released by Wazito ahead of the upcoming season but he has now found himself a new home in the top-tier.

His arrival at Batoto ba Mungu means he will fight for first-team chances with Richard Aimo, who previously played for Sugar and Isaiah Wakasala.

He is also a direct replacement for Ugandan goalkeeper Nicholas Ssebwato who left the 2009 KPL champions after his half-a-season contract ended and was not renewed.

Okal has been signed from former KPL champions and is expected to fill the void that was left by the former and midfielder Cercidy Okeyo.