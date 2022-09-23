Mexico vs Peru: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Mexico and Peru will be involved in an International Friendly game at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Saturday.
Tata Martino's men have qualified for the upcoming World Cup where they are placed alongside Argentina, Saudi Arabia and Poland in Group C, while Peru failed to make the cut to the finals after the 5-4 loss on penalties against Australia in the qualifiers.
El Tri will be looking to find the right combination up front in the absence of Chicharito - who is also expected not to make the final World Cup squad.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.
Mexico vs Peru date & kick-off time
Game:
Mexico vs Peru
Date:
September 24/25, 2022
Kick-off time:
8:30pm ET / 1:30am BST / 6:30am IST
Stream:
How to watch Mexico vs Peru on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
U.S.
N/A
UK
N/A
N/A
India
N/A
N/A
Mexico squad & team news
Chicharito has been Mexico's biggest exclusion since 2019 and it continues that way with Raul Jimenez three away from earning his 100th international cap.
Meanwhile, Hector Lozano would love to be on the scoresheet as he continues to struggle domestically in Serie A with Napoli but Henry Martin has netted 10 for Liga MX side Club America this season.
Goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa (129), defender Hector Moreno (124) and midfielder Andres Guardado (175) are among the most experienced in the squad.
Mexico possible XI: Ochoa; K. Alvarez, Montes, Moreno, Gallardo; Gutierrez, Herrera, Pineda; Lozano, Jimenez, Martin
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Guillermo Ochoa, Alfredo Talavera, Rodolfo Cota
Defenders
Jorge Sanchez, Edson Alvarez, Nestor Araujo, Gerardo Arteaga, Kevin Alvarez, Jesus Gallardo, Cesar Montes, Hector Moreno, Jesus Angulo, Johan Vazquez
Midfielders
Orbelin Pineda, Carlos Rodriguez, Uriel Antuna, Alexis Vega, Roberto Alvarado, Fernando Beltran, Hector Herrera, Erick Gutierrez, Luis Chavez, Erick Sanchez, Luis Romo, Andres Guardado, Diego Lainez
Forwards
Henry Martin, Santiago Gimenez, Hirving Lozano, Rogelio Funes Mori, Raul Jimenez
Peru squad & team news
Captain and goalkeeper Pedro Gallese is looking for his fourth consecutive clean sheet, while Luis Advincula looks for his 107th international cap to go joint-third with Paolo Guerrero who is not in the squad.
Leading the line is Seattle Sounders current top scorer with nine goals in the MLS, Raul Ruidiaz, who hasn't plundered an international goal since 2018. Bryan Reyna and Piero Quispe are hoping for international debuts.
Peru possible XI: Gallese; Loyola, Callens, Zambrano, Advincula; Tapia; Cueva, Cartagena, Pena, Flores; Ruidiaz
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Pedro Gallese, José Carvallo, Alejandro Duarte
Defenders
Luis Advíncula, Carlos Zambrano, Aldo Corzo, Alexander Callens, Luis Abram, Anderson Santamaría, Miguel Araujo, Marcos López, Nilson Loyola
Midfielders
Christian Cueva, Renato Tapia, Edison Flores, Christofer Gonzáles, Pedro Aquino, Sergio Peña, Wilder Cartagena, Piero Quispe
Forwards
André Carrillo, Raúl Ruidíaz, Yordy Reyna, Gianluca Lapadula, Santiago Ormeño, Alex Valera, Bryan Reyna