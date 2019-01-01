Mexico defender Araujo hoping to learn lessons from errors against Argentina

The El Tri center back says he can use a nightmare performance against La Albiceleste last week to become a better player

center back Nestor Araujo says he reviewed his errors in last week's friendly loss to and plans to use them to improve.

El Tri went into the halftime break down 4-0 after a Lautaro Martinez hat trick, which the Inter star picked up in no small part thanks to individual mistakes by Araujo. Now back with club Celta de Vigo, where he's a regular starter, Araujo said he hopes to channel the frustration felt after the 4-0 defeat into becoming a better player.

"I think the fans always will have the right to express their opinion and I’ll always respect what they think. Of course it wasn’t a good game, and I made really rough errors," Araujo said at a Wednesday news conference.

"I think, ultimately, the mistakes a player makes or a person in general make you better. I’m sure this is going to help me learn. Analyzing every play, I knew right away, I understood what I should’ve done on every one of them. Now, of course, they shouldn’t happen again.

"The first goal, the pass to the interior midfielder, on the second staying with the player. I looked at every one of the plays. Fans have the right, but it’s about lifting yourself up and learning from it. I’m going to keep getting better, fighting, growing, and I’m sure I’m better because of the lesson."

The Santos Laguna product was on the bench for Celta's first match back from the international break, but was pressed into action after Jorge Saenz was sent off in the 11th minute. Celta went down to nine men just before the half-hour mark and went on to lose to Granada, 2-0.

He'll likely start this weekend against , where compatriot Hector Herrera is yet to make his debut. Even without minutes early in the season, Araujo said he's sure the Mexico midfielder will be able to make a mark some time this season.

"It’s clear the player Herrera is. At some point, he’ll be joining in," Araujo said. "Nobody doubts the excellent player he is and that he’ll have minutes and play well when the time comes."

Celta has four points through four rounds and sit near the bottom of a jam-packed table in , but Araujo said the team may have a bit of a leg up this weekend, catching Los Colchoneros after a midweek showdown against .

"It’s good because we’re going to watch it, see how they line up," he said. "It’s well known how Atletico plays, but it’s always good to see how they’re coming in and plan the game."

His next Mexico match, however, may not come until 2020. El Tri have four official matches remaining, but all come in Concacaf Nations League play. Mexico manager Tata Martino has indicated he won't call in veterans who took part in the 2019 Gold Cup like Araujo, leaving them to focus on their clubs until the new year.