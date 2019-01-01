‘Mesut Ozil is a great player’ – Alex Iwobi defends Arsenal teammate amid criticism

The 30-year-old has seen his work ethics constantly questioned this season but the Nigerian has jumped in defence of his contribution to the team

forward Alex Iwobi has supported teammate Mesut Ozil in the face of fans' criticism by describing him as a great player and a hard worker.

The ex- international has been severely criticised for his work rate, courage and passion as Arsenal fight for a return to the Uefa after a three-year absence.

The 30-year-old midfielder has scored four goals and provided four assists for Unai Emery’s men in 20 Premier League games so far this campaign.

And the international feels the criticism levelled at the former star is unjustified, claiming he is not appreciated by the fans.

“Fans sometimes don’t appreciate what he gives to the team,” Iwobi told the Sun.

“Mesut is a great player and he also works hard off the ball. I don’t know the stats but with Mesut in the team, you are always going to get at least three chances a game from him.

"He always provides an excellent pass or something, a good move or play that leads to a goal, or almost leads to a goal.”

The Gunners are currently sixth in the league standings with three points adrift of the top-four spot.

They visit on Monday evening before making a trip to Stadio San Paolo for the second leg of their Uefa quarter-final fixture against on Thursday with the ambition of securing a semi-final berth after grabbing a 2-0 advantage last week.

“There is a lot more fight in us this season. There is a lot more intensity,” he continued.

“So even though it’s been up and down this season, there are a lot more pros than maybe the previous one.”

Iwobi has played 38 matches across all competitions this season with four goals and six assists to his credit.