Messi will thrive at PSG without Pochettino, says Di Maria amid manager exit reports

Angel Di Maria says Lionel Messi will thrive next season at Paris Saint-Germain after the expected departure of manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Di Maria has already announced he is leaving the club, with crunch talks now ongoing at Juventus, but he remains hopeful for the future in the French capital, where fellow Argentina star Messi will be entering his second campaign.

PSG's attack was unable to hit its top gear for much of Messi's debut term, with injuries and illness playing a factor, and they could now look to find a new head coach to jumpstart the group.

What did Di Maria say about Messi and PSG?

"It seems like they also want [Pochettino] to leave," Di Maria said to TyC Sports. "There will be a very big change, but I think Messi can handle it.

"It will help him to be much better next season. I think he will start very well because he ended up contributing goals, giving assists, feeling very comfortable and adapting more and more [late this past season]."

Di Maria reflects on PSG exit

"There are other players who will surely leave," he said. "Mine was the easiest because they didn't have to renew me. On the one hand it hurt and on the other, it didn't.

"I left in a very special way. It was an unforgettable night, that an Argentine in another country has a farewell like mine, not everyone does it. The affection of the PSG fan, the ones behind the goal, is the most difficult thing to achieve.

"That I go outside, that they sing for me alone and made a mural for me to sign are things that remain in the memory."

The bigger picture

Messi scored six goals and produced 14 assists in 26 matches in Ligue 1 after his transfer from Barcelona.

Though he came under criticism for his goal output, his chance creation remained among the best in Europe and his late-season play offered hope of a strong start to next term.

He's also done well for Argentina over the past two weeks, starring in the Finalissima and scoring five times in a friendly against Estonia.

