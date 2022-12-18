Messi sets two more records with ice-cool penalty to give Argentina the lead against France in World Cup final

Lionel Messi continues to re-write the history books, with two more records achieved when netting in the 2022 World Cup final for Argentina.

All-time great on target from the spot

Has made history at FIFA's flagship event

Matched achievement of Brazil great

WHAT HAPPENED? The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner held his nerve from the penalty spot 23 minutes into a showpiece event on Qatari soil, with France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris sent the wrong way from 12 yards. That effort saw Messi become the first man to score a goal in every knockout round of a World Cup finals – having previously been on target against Australia, the Netherlands and Croatia.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi has also become only the second player after legendary Brazil striker Ronaldo to score 25 goals across World Cup and Copa America tournaments.

WHAT NEXT? Another notable achievement for Messi in the 2022 World Cup final has seen him become the man with the most minutes played at FIFA‘s flagship event, with iconic former Italy defender Paolo Maldini being passed there.