Messi or Ronaldo? Aston Villa and Tanzania's Samatta reveals his best player

The Taifa Stars skipper picked the Portuguese over the Argentinian when asked who is the best between the two

and striker Mbwana Samatta has picked Cristiano Ronaldo as his best player when asked to choose between Lionel Messi and the star.

Ronaldo and Messi have been subjected to intense discourse over the last decade over who is the best, but the Taifa Stars skipper has explained why he would pick the Portuguese star over the Argentinian.

“Messi or Ronaldo? I will go with Ronaldo,” Samatta told Villa TV during an interactive session with supporters.

“I love Messi as he is a fantastic player and it is amazing to watch him but for me when I started playing football, I was watching Ronaldo as an example and when you can play, shoot or head you can be as good as Ronaldo.

“I will stick with Ronaldo because I know he is fantastic and what he is doing and showing every player that if you want to be that good you can be but you have to work hard.”

The 27-year-old striker also revealed why 's Virgil Van Dijk is the toughest opponents he has encountered before.

“[Virgil] Van Dijk is the toughest player I have come across. I remember when we, at , were playing in a match against Liverpool it was difficult to beat him,” the former Simba SC star stated.

The Tanzanian also spoke about his short stint at Villa Park so far, his targets and the challenges he has encountered in .

“I have been here for five months and I am trying to adjust and be as good as the teammates. I am working extra hard to help the team to remain in the Premier League. I cannot guarantee what to expect but I will do my best,” promised the ex-Tout Puissant Mazembe forward.

“I think I have not settled fully yet but I am trying. I think it is going well because as I am starting to understand many things about England and football here, the club, the teammates, and everyone around.

“The supporters are fantastic and for me, I think football is everything for the supporters and people who like football here. They love the game and love the players.

“I feel good to be here as it was my dream as well because this is the best league in the world I can say that.”

Aston Villa will face on July 17 when Premier League restarts.