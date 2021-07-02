'Messi needs Barca and Barca need Messi' - Xavi 'would bet on' Argentine signing new contract

A former team-mate of the six-time Ballon d'Or winner still expects fresh terms to be thrashed out at Camp Nou

Xavi "would bet on" Lionel Messi signing a new contract at Barcelona at some stage in the near future, once financial issues at Camp Nou are ironed out, with both sides of those discussions considered to "need" each other.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner is technically a free agent after seeing his previous deal come to an end on June 30.

No discussions are being held with other clubs, despite long-standing interest from the likes of Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, but the Liga giants have salary cap concerns to contend with before they can thrash out fresh terms with the talismanic presence.

What has been said?

Xavi, a former team-mate of Messi, told Mundo Deportivo of an unwelcome headache for those in Catalunya: "These are market circumstances, we have to wait.

"I imagine he is talking to the club and the president.

"I wish Leo the best, as a friend of his and as a cule [a Barcelona fan], I wish him to continue at Barca. Hopefully, it can be announced as soon as possible."

Will Messi sign a new contract?

A man that has spent his entire senior club career to date with the Blaugrana remains in contact with those at Camp Nou.

Barca president Joan Laporta has expressed confidence on a regular basis that a new deal will be put in place with the all-time great.

A hefty wage bill does, however, need to be trimmed before that paperwork can be signed, with plenty of departures being discussed.

Article continues below

Xavi remains confident that Messi will be back for more in 2021-22, adding: "If I had to bet, I would say that he will continue at the club, although many things have been said in football, but I would say that he will continue.

"Leo needs Barca and Barca need Leo. He is happy in Barcelona; he has spent his life there. I would bet on him renewing."

Further reading