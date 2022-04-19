Messi to miss PSG's potential title-winning game vs Angers with Achilles injury

Lionel Messi is set to miss Paris Saint-Germain's potential title-winning game against Angers due to an Achilles injury.

PSG took a huge step towards regaining the Ligue 1 crown by beating Marseille 2-1 in Le Classique on Sunday, with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe grabbing the goals for Mauricio Pochettino's side.

Messi had two goals ruled out during that contest, and has now picked up a knock that will keep him out of PSG's next outing at the Stade Raymond Kopa - where they could clinch the trophy with five games to spare.

What's been said?

The Ligue 1 leaders will be crowned champions if they beat Angers on Wednesday night and Marseille lose at home to Nantes.

Messi will only be attending the game as a spectator, with a statement on PSG's website confirming that he has suffered tendon damage.

The statement reads: "Lionel Messi is receiving treatment for an inflammation in his left Achilles tendon. He will be looked at again in 48h."

Pochettino has also revealed that Marco Verratti and Presnel Kimpembe will miss the trip to Angers through injury, while Neymar will be serving a suspension.

"Some players like Leo Messi, Marco Verratti and Presnel Kimpembe will be absent tomorrow because they are still having treatment. Neymar Jr will be suspended," the Argentine said in his pre-match press conference.

"This will be an opportunity for players who do not play a lot to have playing time and this will allow young players to gain experience."

How long will Messi be out for?

Messi has already been forced to miss 10 Ligue 1 games due to injury since joining PSG on a free transfer following his surprise departure from Barcelona last summer.

The 34-year-old could yet take in even more time on the sidelines if his midweek assessment doesn't produce positive results, with PSG due to play host to Lens on April 23.

The Parisians will then conclude their campaign with games against Strasbourg, Troyes, Montpellier and Metz, and Messi will no doubt be eager to get back quickly so that he can try and add to his modest haul of three goals in 21 domestic outings.

