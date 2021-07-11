‘Kindly don’t kill GOATS today’ – Africa reacts after Messi & Argentina's Copa America triumph

The Albiceleste captain finally guided his country to glory as they downed Neymar’s Brazil in a tough continental final on Saturday night

Africans have taken to social media to celebrate with Lionel Messi after he finally laid his hands on a senior international trophy with Argentina following a 1-0 Copa America win against Brazil in Saturday's final.

It was Paris Saint-Germain forward Angel Di Maria who scored in the first half after confusion in Brazil's defence allowed him to beat Ederson in goal, and it turned out to be the game-winner.

The win finally saw Messi - who finished the tournament level with Colombia's Luis Diaz with the most goals (four) - get a hand on an international trophy after four defeats in major finals.

Below is how Africans reacted on Twitter to celebrate Messi’s success.

Lionel Andrés Messi. The Greatest Of All Time. 7th Ballon D'or loading. pic.twitter.com/s7dcNuc8lK — Ben Kitili (@Ben_Kitili) July 11, 2021

Argentina's Leo Messi wins his first international title after leading his team to a 1-0 Copa America final victory over Brazil. He deserves a lot of credit! #Messi #CopaAmerica21 #Argentina #Brazilvsargentina #Brazil pic.twitter.com/LE3Te8bwYo — Sally Bolo (@SallyBolo) July 11, 2021

Yessssssss Argentina Bingwa Copa America bao 1-0 dhidi ya Brazil. Ahsante kwa bao la Di Maria🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/paiJSm3C4j — Maulid Kitenge (@mshambuliaji) July 11, 2021

This trophy doesn’t define who Messi is but it will only assist during arguments 😀😀😀……Messi stays providing assists ON and OFF the pitch 🤣🤣 #CopaAmericaFINAL #MessiGreatness #4timeMVP #InternationalTrophy — ASISAT M.O.N (@AsisatOshoala) July 11, 2021

Happy Sunday valid candidates of Heaven.



Kindly don’t kill GOATs today, Their ancestral Boss is been celebrated

Messi stays clear❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️ pic.twitter.com/oxD0zA7O7v — Call me MYKEL (@Hez_mykel) July 11, 2021

The debate that never existed is over. There's never been and there will never be a better footballer than Messi. Not Pele. Not Maradona.And certainly not C.Ronaldo. Congratulations to the GOAT. — Babanla (@biolakazeem) July 11, 2021

That was the first time Brazil lose a match with Casemiro on the pitch

That was the first time Brazil lose a Copa America at home

That was the first time Lionel Messi wins a title with Argentina



FT.



Argentina 1-0 Brazil#CopaAmericaFINAL#SportsArenake pic.twitter.com/RfBn29ib8h — Carol Radull (@CarolRadull) July 11, 2021

Argentina defeats Brazil 1-0 to earn Messi's first international trophy with Argentina 🏆 👏. Is he the GREATEST? pic.twitter.com/64Y4QsnjjM — KalyJay Media (@KalyJayy) July 11, 2021

Congratulations to messi🐐, Argentina, Barcelona and we the fans pic.twitter.com/8lWgaw2867 — Abiodun Kadiri (@AbiodunKadiri2) July 11, 2021

Not a Barca fan but I've longed to see this for Messi. No one else deserves it more than him at this moment. We can now die in peace. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lqXTmqKVWM — Mayor of Kabwata🇿🇲 (@chongomedley) July 11, 2021

Diego Maradona: “I have seen the player who will inherit my place in Argentinean football and his name is Lionel Messi. Messi is a genius.”



#CopaAmericaFINAL #ArgentinaVSBrazil pic.twitter.com/LbmEMI11sj — Shahara Islam Fatema 🇧🇩 🇵🇸 (@S_I_Fatema) July 11, 2021

We’ve to take some inspiration from Messi after losing 4 finals he didn’t lose hope hardwork pays🐐🐐❤️ pic.twitter.com/XWouXmVyDR — ROY WANNA BEE 😇🎯 (@6_lashes3) July 11, 2021

The whole football world wanted it for him… for what he has given to the game and still giving !!!! #Messi pic.twitter.com/QNXDIqi16O — Qayoom Khan Magsi (@QayoomKhanMagsi) July 11, 2021

King Leo messi sitting on top of the world pic.twitter.com/cTsIhkVT7J — Joel (@joelhoods) July 11, 2021