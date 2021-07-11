‘Kindly don’t kill GOATS today’ – Africa reacts after Messi & Argentina's Copa America triumph
Africans have taken to social media to celebrate with Lionel Messi after he finally laid his hands on a senior international trophy with Argentina following a 1-0 Copa America win against Brazil in Saturday's final.
It was Paris Saint-Germain forward Angel Di Maria who scored in the first half after confusion in Brazil's defence allowed him to beat Ederson in goal, and it turned out to be the game-winner.
The win finally saw Messi - who finished the tournament level with Colombia's Luis Diaz with the most goals (four) - get a hand on an international trophy after four defeats in major finals.
Below is how Africans reacted on Twitter to celebrate Messi’s success.