‘Messi is a finished project’ – Fans debate PSG star's Ligue 1 status after boos in Lens draw

A section of fans across Africa have expressed mixed reactions after Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi was yet again booed by his own fans during their Ligue 1 fixture against Lens on Sunday.

The 34-year-old Argentine star was subjected to jeers from the fans despite scoring the only goal in the 68th minute that helped the Parisians register a 1-1 draw against Franck Haise’s side and clinch their 10th Ligue 1 title at Le Parc des Princes.

This was the second time Messi, who joined the club on a free transfer from Barcelona last summer, was being booed by the fans, the first being after PSG’s defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League Round of 16 fixture, where he was targeted alongside Neymar.

Despite scoring against Lens, he was still jeered by a section of home fans during the post-match celebrations and the action by the supporters left manager Mauricio Pochettino terming it as “unbelievable.”

“The whistles against Messi? It’s unbelievable. These are hard things to accept. A difficult situation to imagine and which cannot be understood in my opinion,” Pochettino said.

African fans have also joined the debate, and below is how they reacted to the boos directed towards Messi, who has only managed four Ligue 1 goals so far in the 2021-22 campaign from 20 appearances, on the GOAL Africa Facebook Page.

“Messi is a finished product,” Adekola Olamilekan Hakeem started the discussion while Nat Han seconded him: “He is finished they need to kick him out.”

Mohau Mofokeng opined the Argentine is finished alongside his rival Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United: “Messi is finished the same as Ronaldo. Their time is up, they need to go back to their boyhood clubs and finish their careers there while Kwaku A. Boateng said Messi was only meant to play for Barcelona: “Messi is only good in Barca team and that’s it.”

Meanwhile, Bashar Ibrahim has supported the action by the fans saying they have a right to do so because Messi has failed to live up to expectations: “They have the right to do so, he’s among the greatest players in the world but what has he done to PSG?”

Umoru Ameh explained PSG fans are frustrated because they wanted to win the Champions League after signing Messi: “They want Champions League. Simple. The way they got kicked out is unacceptable while Ilesanmi Godwin wrote: “Messi was too hyped when he came to PSG....too much expectation.”

Elsewhere, Milton Almonte feels Messi was riding his success behind Barcelona and it was good he moved to PSG for people to judge him: “In many ways it’s good he went to PSG so everyone was able to see his true colours."

Auwalu Hussaini Tambuwal said: “Only those blinded by sentiments will praise Messi and his performance this season.

“Messi is only good in Barcelona team and that is it,” added Kwaku A. Boateng.

However, a section of other supporters have defended Messi with Kweku Efford maintaining the Argentine is the best player of all time: “Messi is the best of all time while Adam Safi'ullah said despite having his worst season, he still won a trophy with PSG: “In his worst season he still won a trophy.”

Chidozie Richard Mbonu also said: “It’s only destructive critics that will boo the greatest footballer of all times while Chinonso Patric Nosaco wondered why he was being booed: “It’s unbelievable to whistle a player, who is bigger than your club,” same as Afam Bu Ikechukwu Saha, who said: “Why are they booing our world’s best?”

