Messi hits free agency but Barcelona president Laporta sees contract talks 'on track'

Lionel Messi is officially a free agent after seeing his contract expire at Barcelona, but club president Joan Laporta claims "everything is on track" when it comes to keeping a six-time Ballon d'Or winner at Camp Nou.

An Argentine superstar has, after allowing his deal to run down, been free to speak to teams outside of Spain since January, with the likes of Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain said to be keeping a close eye on his situation.

No discussions have been held, though, and despite making one push for the exits in 2020, there remains confidence in Catalunya that fresh terms will be thrashed out with a man who has spent his entire senior club career with the Blaugrana.

What has been said?

Laporta has told El Transistor when asked for an update on a long-running contract saga: "We want Messi to stay and Leo wants to stay, everything is on track.

"We have the issue of fair play, we are in the process of finding the best solution for both parties."

Can Barca afford a deal?

It has been revealed that the Liga giants are €1.2 billion (£1.1b/$1.5b) in debt, which is making life difficult when it comes to negotiating new contracts and getting fresh faces on board.

Messi is line in a new deal, though, and the likes of Sergio Aguero, Eric Garcia and Memphis Depay have been snapped up as free agents.

Laporta added on the obstacles he is having to overcome in a second spell as Barca president: "When I arrived in 2003, and as it was all new, we made a small revolution and everything went well. Now I am rejuvenating and people are very excited.

"The challenge is enormous because it is going to demand a lot of us and I like it because I am prepared."

Will the Super League happen?

Barca had been hoping to generate funds by joining the much-maligned European Super League, but fierce opposition to those plans has led to the project being shelved.

Laporta expects it to be pushed through at some stage, with elite sides across the continent looking to add another money-spinning competition to their schedule.

"We are in a very complicated economic situation; in the market there is no money, you have to remove and change things - that’s why there’s the Super League.

"[La Liga president] Javier Tebas has to be clear that the Super League will not affect the Spanish League; Barca will want to win the league every year.

"Sooner or later the English clubs will regret the decision they have taken to leave the Super League."

