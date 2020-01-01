Messi sees football as a 'gift' as Barcelona star prepares to return after coronavirus-enforced break

The mercurial Argentine is looking forward to bringing joy to fans around the world ahead of the Blaugrana's return to La Liga action on Saturday

Lionel Messi is eager to be back playing for again this weekend after admitting the suspension of football "has made me think".

was halted in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Barca two points clear of at the top of the table after 27 games.

's top flight returned on Thursday behind closed doors as defeated 2-0, with the leaders set to resume their campaign at Real Mallorca on Saturday.

More teams

Messi has described football as "a gift" and is happy at the prospect of playing once more after three months of uncertainty.

"Being away from the game has made me think," he said in an Adidas video.

"I feel like any other player. I just want to play. And to play our game is a gift. To be supported by so many, even more so.

"To be able to inspire others, and be inspired. And maybe the greatest gift of all: to create joy for others.

"So, now the game has returned, I'm ready for its gift again."

Messi is the top scorer in La Liga this season, with 19 goals from 22 appearances, five clear of nearest challenger Karim Benzema.

The 32-year-old also has the most assists, with 12, four ahead of forward Portu.

The star is bidding to win his 11th league title with Barca and his 25th club trophy in total.

Article continues below

He has been backed to get the Blaugrana over that line, with Clement Lenglet among those expecting big things from a refreshed superstar.

The French defender has told Mundo Deportivo: “He [Messi] is ready for what is to come.



“For players like Messi, Antoine [Griezmann], Busi [Sergio Busquets]… who play all the time - as well as with their national teams - and travel a lot, the lockdown was a good thing. They've been able to rest."

Quique Setien’s side have 11 domestic games left to take in this season, while the 2019-20 campaign will also be played to a finish at some point – with Barca’s last-16 tie with in that competition currently locked at 1-1.