'Messi and Ronaldo are monsters' - Dybala hails superstar duo

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are "monsters" who are convinced they are the best player on the pitch in every game, according to and forward Paulo Dybala.

The superstar duo are considered to be among the greatest players of all time, and have won a combined 10 Ballon d'Or awards since 2008 .

Dybala has played alongside Ronaldo at champions Juve since the international's move from in 2018, and has teamed up with superstar Messi for Argentina over the last four years.

Having seen both players at close quarters, the 26-year-old believes they share a lot of similarities.

"Outside the pitch, they are two very quiet people, but inside they are two monsters," he told Spanish newspaper El Pais .

"I heard Luis Scola [Argentinian basketball player] said both Leo and Cristiano enter the field convinced that they are the best and that is why they are the best. And I am sure that is so.



"My friends used to tell me: 'You have the best in the national team and now they bring you the best one at your club'. I replied: 'It is an advantage for me.'

"I can study them every day. Who doesn't want to play with the best? We are talking about two phenomenal players; two players who are one or two steps above the rest.

"They are at the top on a football level and also at a mental level. It is not easy to keep going and score 40 goals every year. It is crazy.

"In the history of football, great players have played at great teams and have not achieved what they did. They have been good for each other."

Ronaldo was left out of Juve's 3-1 win against at Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia on Saturday, with Maurizio Sarri adamant the Portuguese is not yet fully fit .

Dybala got himself on the scoresheet late on after Gonzalo Higuain netted a brace for the visitors, who maintained a one-point lead over at the top of Serie A.

Messi, meanwhile, contributed one assist as Barcelona secured a crucial 2-1 win at to stay ahead of Real Madrid on goal difference at the summit.

Juve and Barca will both be back in action this week, with the former set to host on Tuesday and the Spanish champions scheduled to welcome to Camp Nou a day later.