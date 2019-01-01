"Mentally disturbed" Gor Mahia to focus on KPL title and FKF Shield Cup – Polack

The British coach reveals to Goal his immediate plan after the Kenyan champions were tossed out of the Caf Confederation Cup

coach Steven Polack has revealed the club’s intentions to retain the Kenyan Premier League ( ) title and also clinch the FKF .

The Kenyan champions failed to reach the group stages of the Caf Confederation Cup after they lost 3-2 on aggregate to Daring Club Motema Pembe of the Democratic Republic of the Congo in the two-legged affair.

Despite managing to secure a 1-1 draw in the first leg played in , K’Ogalo went on to lose the return leg 2-1 in Congo and thus exit the competition at the knock out stage.

The British coach has now told Goal his main focus for the season is to make sure the club retains the league title and also wins the Shield Cup.

“I think you know what the target is now because we are out of the club competition,” Polack told Goal. "Our target is the league and the FKF Shield Cup.

“We already won the first Cup [Super Cup] during the season curtain-raiser and now we got the league and the Shield Cup and that is what we are aiming at to complete our season.”

The Kenyan champions will now shift their focus into domestic action with two league matches coming up against on Wednesday and rivals AFC in the derby on Sunday.

Speaking on whether his side is ready to tackle Mathare United, Polack responded: “I am very hopeful my boys will be ready to take the pitch and win the match, of course, they should be ready because if we win the game we go top of the table so that is why it is a very important game for us.

“My boys will be ready to take on Mathare United but like I said earlier, when you have things which are disturbing you mentally it doesn’t help, like having only 16 fit players and we have three goalkeepers and it means you have 14 players to play, and when you ask me if I don’t have enough players to play in several positions whom I am supposed to play?

“It is not a good position to be in but as a coach and my technical bench we always do our best to make sure we get a good team out of the 16 to represent us.”

K’Ogalo are currently sitting second on the 18-team league table with 15 points, one less than table-toppers . However, a win against the Slum Boys will guarantee them a return to the summit on 18 points.