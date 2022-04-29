‘Mendy should be rested’ – Chelsea fans criticise Senegal star after Manchester United draw

Chelsea fans have hit out at the performance of goalkeeper Edouard Mendy after they battled to a 1-1 Premier League draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Monday night.

The 30-year-old Senegal international kept his spot in the starting XI as the Blues took a deserved lead courtesy of Marcos Alonso in the 60th minute before Cristiano Ronaldo beat him with a right-footed effort for the leveller two minutes later.

Chelsea fans have taken to their social media pages to criticise Mendy's display, who joined the side from Rennes in August 2019, insisting he should have saved Ronaldo’s effort.

Below is how fans reacted on Twitter to Mendy’s performance against Man United.

Just that one shot on Mendy, it's a goal

This Mendy should be rested too — Innie🦋 (@Debbie_Inn) April 28, 2022

@edou_mendy_ pls I need you to take the game serious🙏🏽 — Ogbolu Jesse Victor (@Jesse_victor01) April 28, 2022

The confidence I geared towards Edouard Mendy seems to be waning in a stepwise manner. I don’t know why but it keeps dropping. He needs a reset button to get his head back in the game — Dele (@haywhy23) April 28, 2022

when’s the last time mendy actually saved a shot bruv https://t.co/7zwnS9zAKY — 29 (@BeIlinghamm) April 28, 2022

if mendy faces half the shots de gea faces, mendy won’t start a game again until he terminates his contracts. just the defenders protecting him game in and out. he faces one shot and we’re already down — kiLL Havi☭ (@mvnnyfrrevks) April 28, 2022

I can't remember the last time mendy made an important save in a big match. — farouk (@farouk_anj) April 28, 2022

When are we calling out Mendy 🤔? — Ibanda's Finest 🤙🇺🇬 (@brintonmarcus) April 28, 2022

Getting really sick of Mendy as well — Fantasma (@hoekage_san) April 28, 2022

Let Kepa keep small too. Make Mendy rest. — Champ ✨ (@YoriOlajide) April 28, 2022

I miss the time Mendy do get cleen sheet back to back...this time it seems different...sigh🤦 #MUNCHE — no SLACK 🌼 (@LarryGlazze) April 28, 2022

Mendy and cleansheet these days are parallel lines that will never meet. The only time he was tested in this game - he failed. — ✝️Ogbuefi✝️ (@egodinobieze) April 28, 2022

rudiger is a fantastic player but the best thing about bringing him in is mendy shouldn't sniff the starting lineup hope he asks to leave — s (@mdridismo) April 28, 2022

Mendy no fit catch bird again 😂 — ʌǝp˙ (@devemjay) April 28, 2022

incredible indeed still mendy fault https://t.co/Klyh7Msy3U — . (@havertzsmiless) April 28, 2022

Mendy didn't see this one coming 🙈 pic.twitter.com/ap7yw6JOA1 — Sadaqatullah Jr (@SadaqatullahJr) April 29, 2022

Home from Manc. If we could finish we’d win the league at a canter. Jorginho has forgotten how to pass forwards, and Mendy has awful distribution, with his customary shank / scuff again tonight. We played well though! — Ian Burgess ⭐️⭐️ (@MrIanBurgess) April 29, 2022

Woi see world class mendy 😂😂😂 https://t.co/wg2ymolg27 — Muhammad Ramadan (@styl7ack) April 29, 2022

Mendy has prolly the lowest wage in our squad and it still feels like he's stealing a living — Dave (@Carefree_Dave) April 28, 2022

Mendy dey low-key swallow goals like amala.😅 — 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐋𝐄𝐒 (@ChaaliiyKay) April 28, 2022

Another set of fans suggested that Mendy does not deserve to play for Chelsea anymore and should be released in the next transfer window.

Seriously though, Mendy is a woeful keeper we need to sell him and Kepa in the summer and get 2 new keepers in, sick of the both of them https://t.co/Z8uh9RMKbA — ⭐️⭐️ (@DiabolicalChels) April 29, 2022

Mendy save percentages is 42.8% 😭 we need to replace him now — . (@havertzsmiless) April 28, 2022

Meanwhile, a group of supporters have defended the 30-year-old custodian, insisting he was the best performer for Chelsea alongside midfielder N’Golo Kante, while another fan feels he should not take the blame for Ronaldo's effort.

@ChelseaFC someone should remind them that if they continue to play D way they played last night even the likes of NORWICH would definitely win them if we A to have another match again.The only person I gave kudos to last night was NGOLO KANTE. He plays just like me & MENDY also. — Ground Commander (@CommanderGround) April 29, 2022

Why are people blaming Mendy for that goal? It’s CR7 ffs. — World Champion! ⭐️ (@Tooyib) April 28, 2022

Can’t even blame Mendy tbh it was from point blank https://t.co/srBFqrCfbL — 𝐃𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐲 (@Denzo_CFC) April 28, 2022

I'm glad that it didn't hit Mendy on the head. We're talking serious consequences here . https://t.co/7C7YuRknXm — BloØdegaard³⁴ (@madrid_deity) April 29, 2022

Elsewhere, another supporter weighed in on the matter, insisting Mendy was to blame for the goal because he did not cover his space well to deny Ronaldo the chance to hit the ball.

Mendy should be saving this man. It's down the middle this guy's like 6'5 all he needed to do was come out and make himself as big as possible https://t.co/CPzNh85hMG — NotGreatNotTerrible (@BerrSeRrKrr) April 28, 2022

Do you agree that Mendy was at fault for Ronaldo’s goal? Give us your thoughts in the comment box below.