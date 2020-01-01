Mendy handed Chelsea debut against Aurier’s Tottenham Hotspur

The Senegal international will feature in his maiden game for the Blues as they face Jose Mourinho’s men on Tuesday evening

international Edouard Mendy has been handed his debut in Monday’s League Cup game against Hotspur.

The 28-year-old joined the Stamford Bridge giants from for £22 million ($29m), as Kepa Arrizabalaga has been struggling to live up to being the most expensive goalkeeper in world football.

Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic remain out injured with knee and hamstring problems respectively, but all other Chelsea players are fit including Ben Chilwell, who made his first start since joining in a £50m ($65m) move from .

Having laboured to a 3-3 draw at West Bromwich Albion over the weekend, Frank Lampard’s men head to the London Stadium for the competition’s Fourth Round fixture.

In a 4-2-3-1 formation, the Senegalese will be in goal for Chelsea with Cesar Azpilicueta, Fikayo Tomori, Kurt Zouma and Chilwell forming his backline.

In Spurs’ starting line-up, there is Serge Aurier as well as the likes of Moussa Sissoko, Sergio Reguilon, Tanguy Ndombele and Gedson Fernandes.