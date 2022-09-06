Mendy dropped! Kepa starts in goal for Chelsea with Aubameyang in line for Blues debut against Dinamo Zagreb

Thomas Tuchel has dropped Edouard Mendy for Chelsea's Champions League opener against Dinamo Zagreb, with Kepa Arrizabalaga starting instead.

No. 1 goalkeeper in poor form

Kepa given chance to shine

Aubameyang also set for debut

WHAT HAPPENED? Despite Thomas Tuchel defending Mendy to the media over the weekend, he has started Kepa on Tuesday to ignite further speculation of a goalkeeper controversy. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, meanwhile, will make his Blues debut following his deadline-day move from Barcelona.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Aubameyang will be playing with a protective mask after suffering a jaw injury during a home invasion recently. Mendy has lost his place between the sticks after an error-strewn start to the season.

STORY IN THREE PHOTOS:

THE VERDICT:

Auba is back!

Some sarcasm after the Mendy-Bowen incident...

Kepa's turn!

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Tuchel will be hoping his side get off to a strong start in Europe on Tuesday night ahead of their return to Premier League action against Fulham on Saturday.