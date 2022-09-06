Mendy dropped! Kepa starts in goal for Chelsea with Aubameyang in line for Blues debut against Dinamo Zagreb

- No. 1 goalkeeper in poor form
- Kepa given chance to shine
- Aubameyang also set for debut
WHAT HAPPENED? Despite Thomas Tuchel defending Mendy to the media over the weekend, he has started Kepa on Tuesday to ignite further speculation of a goalkeeper controversy. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, meanwhile, will make his Blues debut following his deadline-day move from Barcelona.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Aubameyang will be playing with a protective mask after suffering a jaw injury during a home invasion recently. Mendy has lost his place between the sticks after an error-strewn start to the season.
STORY IN THREE PHOTOS:
THE VERDICT:
Auba is back!
Some sarcasm after the Mendy-Bowen incident...
Kepa's turn!
WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Tuchel will be hoping his side get off to a strong start in Europe on Tuesday night ahead of their return to Premier League action against Fulham on Saturday.