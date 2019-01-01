Melis Medo: Why AFC Leopards found it easy against Mount Kenya United

MKU have already been relegated to the lower league and will face Ulinzi Stars and Kariobangi Sharks in their final matches in the KPL this season

Mount United head coach Melis Medo says AFC found it easy going past a team which has not trained for several weeks.

A double from former midfielder Boniface Mukhekhe was enough to hand the 13-time league champions maximum points against the relegated side in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match played on Thursday.

Article continues below

“This is a team that has not trained for a month and a half facing a team that have been together for long,” Medo told Goal in an interview.

“It has not been easy for us and we all know that it has affected the players. These are dedicated players who have done absolutely everything to turn up for the match.

“As a matter of fact I am happy with the way they have played despite the defeat, they gave absolutely everything on the pitch and if it could have been another team, the scores would have been embarrassing.”