Melis Medo tips Mount Kenya United to continue with new found form when they face KCB

Mount Kenya have beaten both AFC Leopards and league leaders Mathare United this season

Mount Kenya United head coach Melis Medo is hopeful that his side will pick from a victory against AFC Leopards when they face KCB on Monday.

Both sides are desperate for maximum points to get off the danger zone and surge upwards in the league.

Medo is aware of the danger brought about by the Bankers but is hopeful of a good result at the end of ninety minutes.

"No game is easy in the league, and to be honest KCB is one of the toughest sides in the league with good players and coaches. It is all about tactics; we are prepared for them, and we will give absolutely everything to get something from this game.

"We managed to get wins against good teams like Mathare and AFC Leopards, meaning the confidence is high. It is all about taking our chances and defending well."

Mount Kenya United is 17th on the log with nine points.