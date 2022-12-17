- Protests planned before kick-off
- Fans agreed to walk out
- More drama sparked mid-game
WHAT HAPPENED? In the derby meeting between Melbourne City and Melbourne Victory, goalkeeper Glover hurled a flair into a section of the away crowd which led to furious supporters storming onto the pitch and throwing a flare bucket at the player's head. That left Glover with a nasty cut on his face and the game has since been abandoned, though City were leading 1-0.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tensions were already high as supporters were set to abandon the derby after 20 minutes in a protest against the decision to sell the A-League grand final to Sydney.
WHAT NEXT FOR GLOVER? The Melbourne City goalkeeper was left with a cut to the head and now has a suspected concussion.