Melaka United looking to improve on recent consistency

Melaka United's 1-1 Malaysia Super League draw against Selangor on Saturday means that the Mousedeers have not been defeated in three matches.

head coach Zainal Abidin Hassan wants his charges to build on their recent results, following their 1-1 draw away to on Saturday.

Speaking on the match, he noted his team's improvements in the second half.

"I didn't like the way they couldn't settle down in the first half, but praise Allah, after I had a word with them at halftime, they performed the way they should in the second.

"They were more motivated and disciplined, found the equaliser and even missed chances that would have allowed us to go in front. But in overall I was satisfied with the way they played, and the fact that we avoided defeat," said the former Malaysia star.

When asked about newcomer Luka Milunovic, Zainal remarked that the attacker too needed time to settle in the match.

The Serbian had recently been recalled from his loan spell at second-tier side Sabah, and the Selangor encounter was his first appearance for the Mousedeers since signing with them early this season.

"This is his first competitive game for us although he had joined us for pre-season. Admittedly, he was slightly nervous in the first half and couldn't combine well with his teammates.

"But he came out better after the break and controlled the ball better," he noted.

Zainal now wants his team to improve on their current run of three matches without defeat, in order to finish the league campaign in a better position.

"We haven't been defeated in our last three matches and I want my men to keep this up. But they need to take their chances, like the open chance had by Casagrande earlier.

"We now have 10 days before our next match, which we'll use to prepare for the last stage of the league," said the former Selangor player and head coach.

