Meja on target as Tusker condemn Kakamega Homeboyz to slim loss

The victory brings the Brewers close to current leaders KCB as four points stand between the two Nairobi sides

FC condemned Kakamega to a 1-0 defeat in a Football Federation Premier League game on Sunday at Bukhungu Stadium.

Henry Meja scored the only goal that saw the visitors pick all three points from a side seen as their direct rivals in the title challenge.

Homeboyz would have broken the deadlock in the fifth minute when they engineered a counter-attack but David Okoth misplaced his shot and thus wasted a clear opportunity in the 5th minute.

Allan Wanga would have also scored in the 31st minute for Homeboyz but Eugene Asike did well to block his shot and saved Tusker one more time from the hosts’ attacks.

It is in the second half that Tusker showed determination and in the 47th minute they came close to registering an opener but Hashim Sempala’s strike hit the woodwork after he had received a short corner from Boniface Muchiri.

Robert Mboya was called to action in the 50th minute after Shami Kibwana attempted a low strike after he had found his way into the Tusker area.

In the 70th minute coach Robert Matano made three changes as Humphrey Mieno, George Odhiambo and Kevin Okoth came in and Apollo Otieno, Jackson Macharia and Boniface Muchiri were introduced.

The Matano changes brought an immediate impact as Meja scored the opening goal for the Brewers in the 72nd minute. The youngster received the ball from Luke Namanda while in the box, controlled it a little bit and fired into the bottom corner.

Meja was involved in another incident that almost doubled Tusker’s lead in the 89th minute. He delivered a cross from the left-wing and found Mieno who tried to volley the ball over the Kakamega Homeboyz goalkeeper David Juma but it ended up not troubling the custodian who made a calm save.

The win was a massive result for Tusker who have now narrowed the gap to four points with unbeaten .

Meanwhile, at Sudi Stadium, and played to a 1-1 draw in their respective league game.

Western Stima took a seventh-minute lead when Baron Oketch beat Humphrey Katasi in Nzoia Sugar’s goal for the first goal of the encounter.

The Sugar Millers equalised in the 27th minute through Peter Wanjala’s effort and eventually picked a point from their home game.